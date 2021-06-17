Vince McMahon impressed by surprising WWE Superstar- Reports

If you're a WWE Superstar, one of the best things you could possibly do is impress the Chairman Vince McMahon. Impressing the boss usually brings with it further success in WWE and possibly even championship runs.

We've heard many stories over the years about wrestlers who have impressed Mr. McMahon and then have received the spotlight on RAW or SmackDown. A report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has suggested that a surprising name is the latest person to impress the boss.

Fightful has learned that Vince McMahon himself is a big proponent of the Reginald character.



More on Fightful Selecthttps://t.co/NpBTZS4ntC pic.twitter.com/rZlKVANqre — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 17, 2021

That Superstar is Reginald, who has been a valet for various wrestlers in the WWE Women's division. He was first introduced by Carmella as part of her rebranding and re-debut to SmackDown.

Fightful reports that Vince McMahon is a big fan of Reginald. He has been impressed by everything about him from his presentation and delivery to his skill set in the ring.

Reginald also received praise for being extremely easy to work with and for being very open when it comes to ideas that are pitched for his character on television.

Who is WWE's Reginald?

Reginald is a very accomplished professional wrestler who signed for WWE in 2020. He's a former Cirque de Soliel performer and independent wrestler who went by the name Akeem Young, even though his real name is Sidney Bateman.

Reginald recently competed in an intergender match against Shayna Baszler but has mostly just been an onscreen character and not an active wrestler for WWE.

The fact that Reginald has impressed Vince McMahon even though his onscreen work has been fairly limited can only be a good thing. It might even lead to the current WWE Superstar being entered into the men's division as an active wrestler and not a former sommelier.

Edited by Jack Cunningham