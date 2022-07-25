Potential backstage reaction to Triple H being named Head of WWE Creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, Triple H has been named Head of Creative in the company.
The Game has also been announced as the EVP of Talent Relations, with these changes coming around or after McMahon's retirement fallout. Fightful has confirmed reports of The Game taking the lead in all of the creative bookings for WWE, which undoubtedly seems like the dawn of a new era.
According to the same report, the talent backstage has reacted positively to the news and seems to welcome the change. After some alleged concerns over Bruce Prichard potentially heading the creative, the atmosphere in the company has been deemed 'exciting.'
This won't be the first time Hunter will be involved in the creative process with his experience leading the black and gold era of NXT. During his break from the company, the brand underwent significant changes and was run by longtime friend Shawn Michaels.
It will be interesting to see if some previously underrated stars come to the forefront under The Game's administration.
Fans are ecstatic about Triple H leading the WWE creative
The Cerebral Assassin has bounced back from a cardiac event that led to his retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year.
Fans were overjoyed to see the 14-time world champion be named head of creative after his successful leadership stint in NXT. As news broke of Hunter being given supreme authority in creative decisions, fans shared some interesting reactions to the announcement.
It's been reported that creative plans laid out by McMahon are expected to be followed until Summerslam. Fans will have to wait and see how the product will potentially evolve under The Game's authority.
Is Triple H being named Head of Creative in WWE good? What changes do you expect to see? Let us know in the comments section down below.
