Potential backstage reaction to Triple H being named Head of WWE Creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE, Triple H has been named Head of Creative in the company.

The Game has also been announced as the EVP of Talent Relations, with these changes coming around or after McMahon's retirement fallout. Fightful has confirmed reports of The Game taking the lead in all of the creative bookings for WWE, which undoubtedly seems like the dawn of a new era.

According to the same report, the talent backstage has reacted positively to the news and seems to welcome the change. After some alleged concerns over Bruce Prichard potentially heading the creative, the atmosphere in the company has been deemed 'exciting.'

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Triple H will assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties, per WWE Triple H will assume all responsibilities related to WWE creative, in addition to his regular duties, per WWE https://t.co/HgyxCZ4QQA

This won't be the first time Hunter will be involved in the creative process with his experience leading the black and gold era of NXT. During his break from the company, the brand underwent significant changes and was run by longtime friend Shawn Michaels.

It will be interesting to see if some previously underrated stars come to the forefront under The Game's administration.

Fans are ecstatic about Triple H leading the WWE creative

The Cerebral Assassin has bounced back from a cardiac event that led to his retirement from in-ring competition earlier this year.

Fans were overjoyed to see the 14-time world champion be named head of creative after his successful leadership stint in NXT. As news broke of Hunter being given supreme authority in creative decisions, fans shared some interesting reactions to the announcement.

FranklinFromFlorida407 @ButtonFranklin @SeanRossSapp @Jim_Reynolds00 Fantastic news. Always said, if you take #HHH vision from #NXT , and brought some of that to the main roster. The product would see a lot of improvements. This was sorely needed. Plus, this opens the door for talents to come in. #Sasha will open to come back. Dam happy!! #WWE @SeanRossSapp @Jim_Reynolds00 Fantastic news. Always said, if you take #HHH vision from #NXT, and brought some of that to the main roster. The product would see a lot of improvements. This was sorely needed. Plus, this opens the door for talents to come in. #Sasha will open to come back. Dam happy!! #WWE https://t.co/Afi7OItNNo

DanKaay @dankaay @SeanRossSapp I'm not saying I need the Main Brands to be 2018 NXT, but Mr. H, can we at least incorporate a little of it in there. NXT was sooooo damn good back then. @SeanRossSapp I'm not saying I need the Main Brands to be 2018 NXT, but Mr. H, can we at least incorporate a little of it in there. NXT was sooooo damn good back then.

It's been reported that creative plans laid out by McMahon are expected to be followed until Summerslam. Fans will have to wait and see how the product will potentially evolve under The Game's authority.

