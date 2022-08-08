Tatum Paxley suffers gruesome injury during WWE Live Event

NXT 2.0 Superstar Tatum Paxley suffered a gruesome injury at a recent WWE Live Event.

Paxley was signed to the McMahon-run empire in 2021 and has featured as part of NXT 2.0's re-vamped women's division. Additionally, she has been aligned with the Diamond Mine faction, and some sources even note her as a member. She teamed alongside Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile in the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

At a recent NXT Live Event in North Charleston, South Carolina, Tatum Paxley had a match with Sloane Jacobs. The contest was cut short due to a bloody injury sustained by Paxley. Several Twitter users noted that an incident involving the NXT Superstar's nose had occurred, with one user, @JeffReidUP, catching a shot of her being treated:

It has not yet been confirmed by either Paxley or WWE if the star will need to take time off due to the knock. She did respond to concerned fans on Twitter, letting them know that she was okay:

Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal 🤘🏼 Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do.Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal🤘🏼 Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal 😤🤘🏼

What has Tatum Paxley been up to in the WWE?

Prior to the injury, Paxley had been busy plying her craft in WWE's developmental brand.

Paxley's last TV match came as part of a four-way women's tag team match, alongside Ivy Nile. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter won the match and were crowned the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Paxley last appeared on NXT as part of a women's battle royal to determine the number one contender for Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Title. The match was eventually won by the returning Zoey Stark.

Hopefully, Tatum Paxley's injury will take minimal recovery time, and she won't have to take much time off WWE TV.

