Jimmy Wang Yang set to return to WWE in a new role? - Reports

WWE is reportedly looking forward to bringing a fresh new face backstage by bringing Jimmy Wang Yang on board as a producer.

The former WWE superstar was also reported to have been spotted backstage at this week's Monday Night Raw in Columbus, Ohio. Reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer have suggested that the appearance happened because Jimmy met with WWE officials to confirm his role as a producer.

Yang made a name for himself by working for WCW as part of the Jung Dragons trio. He first signed for the company back in March 2001 amid the "Invasion" angle but was released shortly after in January 2002.

But that was not the last of him, as he made his way back to the company in September 2003, where he had a run alongside Ryan Sakoda and Tajiri as Kyo Dai. This run was more eventful than the last one but came to an end again in July 2005.

Akio and Sakoda (Kyo Dai)

His last run in 2006 as Jimmy Wang Yang was the most exciting and made him a crowd favorite. The gimmick saw him return as a redneck cowboy that lasted until April 2010.

The former WWE superstar is all set to be a producer in the company, and we're sure he'll be happy to be where he belongs.

Jimmy Wang Yang's Time Outside of WWE

Since getting his last release from WWE in 2010, the man formerly known as Jimmy Wang Yang has stepped into the ring a handful of times to wrestle. Most notable of which saw him wrestle alongside his daughter Jazzy Yang as recently as October 1, at ACTION's Founders Day Festival.

Instead, it seems he found another fruitful passion that was driving a bus called "The Redneck Party Bus." The cowboy was also briefly covered by WWE in "Where Are They Now?" series that saw him visit a WWE show and meet some of his peers backstage.

Jimmy Yang Wang: Where are they now?

