The decision to 'cut' former WWE Champion was allegedly taken after he walked out like Sasha Banks and Naomi recently did – Reports

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out during an episode of RAW after relinquishing their gold. The two women were allegedly unhappy with the company's creative direction and decided to take a stand—something The Ultimate Warrior had also done.

The Ultimate Warrior was one of the most controversial superstars in WWE history. The former world champion once walked out of the company and refused to partake in house shows he was advertised for. He was buried on TV, like Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that WWE's treatment of Banks and Naomi is similar to how they treated Ultimate Warrior after he refused to show up at house shows because Vince McMahon refused to buy his comics:

"He then missed some house shows and it was announced he was suspended, although the decision was made to cut him. Warrior’s father died that weekend and he later claimed he missed the shows because of that. WWF countered that he and his father weren’t close and noted he made a demand on McMahon. In that instance the company claimed that you can’t let down the fans who paid to see you."

Details on if Sasha Banks and Naomi's contracts will be frozen

While the company hasn't decided to cut Sasha Banks and Naomi as they did with The Ultimate Warrior, the two are currently suspended without pay. Meltzer noted that the company is well within its right to freeze their contracts, citing their refusal to work.

He also reported that there are only two months left on Naomi's current contract. The company also pulled their merchandise even though some of their merch was available at live shows last weekend because it was ready to be sold and would have been wasted.

A top star explained the significance of her facepaint right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh