Asuka and released WWE Superstars discussed to be at Royal Rumble; status of Alexa Bliss and Bayley - Reports

This year's Women's Royal Rumble could have had more surprises as WWE had plans to bring back The IInspiration (formerly known as The IIconics in WWE), Lana, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

The Women's Rumble match featured several legends, including the likes of Lita, The Bellas, Michelle McCool, as well as IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Mickie James. The match was eventually won by the returning Ronda Rousey, who entered at #28 and won it after eliminating Charlotte Flair.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE had considered bringing back Asuka, who hasn't been in the ring since July last year. Kairi Sane, Asuka's former tag team partner and one-time NXT Women's Champion, was also in the fray to return.

She left WWE in 2020 to return to Japan. The IInspiration and Lana were all let go last year by WWE as part of their budget cuts.

Lana is yet to sign with any promotion, while The IInspiration is part of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

Sapp's report further states that there was no discussion regarding the returns of Alexa Bliss or Bayley, who had both been rumored to be returning at the Rumble.

What could happen in the Women's division after Royal Rumble?

Ronda Rousey winning the Women's Royal Rumble match means that she will main event WrestleMania later this year.

There's the possibility of WWE finally putting together a singles match between Rousey and Becky Lynch, who is the current RAW Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair, the last woman eliminated by Rousey at the Rumble, could face Hall of Famer Lita.

The former Women's Champion returned to SmackDown a few weeks ago and confronted Flair.

Charlotte continued their feud and eliminated the legend from the Rumble match on Saturday and two could go one-on-one at WrestleMania 38.

