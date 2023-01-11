The Judgment Day receives major praise after WWE RAW - Reports

The Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on the red brand for nearly a year after its inception by the 'Rated R Superstar' Edge following WrestleMania 38. A recent report stated that the faction was praised by management behind the scenes for their performance on WWE RAW.

Last year, The Judgment Day shocked the world on two occasions. First, the stable kicked Edge out of the group and added Finn Balor. Later, Dominik betrayed his father, Rey Mysterio, and the Rated R Superstar to join the devious group on the red brand.

The stable started the year with a bang when they became the new number-one contenders for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of the Monday Night show.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, the group's performance on RAW was lauded by many at the back.

The report also states that every member of the group was praised, especially Dominik Mysterio. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the stable, as there are reports that state that most members of the faction are slated to have major matches in the coming months.

The Judgment Day defeated four teams and lasted over 50 minutes on WWE RAW

Last year, The Judgment Day ended 2022 on a sad note as AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in a singles match at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, and Dominik Mysterio was arrested and spent some time in prison.

However, on the latest episode of RAW, the stable turned the tables as they entered a tag team turmoil match to determine new number-one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. The stable faced several former champions in the bout.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest started the match, where they defeated The O.C., reformed Hurt Business members, and the Alpha Academy. However, Balor got injured in the closing moments of their bout against Otis and Chad Gable. Later, Dominik Mysterio replaced the former Universal Champion.

In the end, Priest and Mysterio were able to defeat Street Profits to earn a title shot against The Bloodline's The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Do you think The Judgment Day will add gold to their resume? Sound off in the comment section.

