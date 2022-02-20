The Miz teases bringing in popular celebrity as tag team partner following Elimination Chamber - Reports

WWE star The Miz has hinted at bringing in a surprise tag team partner to WWE. During his backstage interview at the Elimination Chamber event, Miz admitted to the same and reports have suggested that Logan Paul could be the one teaming up with the former WWE Champion down the road.

Paul has appeared in WWE on several occasions and has shared the screen with the likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. At WrestleMania 37, he was also on the receiving end of a stunner from Owens.

According to reports from Sean Ross Sapp, Miz's backstage interview and his teasing of a new tag team partner seem to be leading towards the return of Logan Paul.

"Woopski well there you go, Logan Paul has been pitched," wrote Sean Ross Sapp.

Check out Sean Ross Sapp's tweet below:

The Miz has suffered a big loss at the hands of Rey Mysterio at the Elimination Chamber event

The Awesome One has been feuding with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for weeks now. The rivalry eventually led to a big singles match between the two former WWE Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

During the match, Dominik also got involved and assisted his father. Mysterio also paid tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero, as he scored the victory over The Miz, much to the joy of the WWE Universe in Jeddah, who were certainly rooting for The Master of The 619.

WWE @WWE



Who could it be?!



#WWEChamber Sounds like @mikethemiz has a tag team partner in mind to take on @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 ! And now, the A-Lister has to go make a call...Who could it be?! Sounds like @mikethemiz has a tag team partner in mind to take on @reymysterio & @DomMysterio35! And now, the A-Lister has to go make a call...Who could it be?!#WWEChamber https://t.co/FgBLT7VP0J

As things stand, it remains to be seen when Logan Paul will be returning to WWE yet again. With WrestleMania 38 approaching, there is a high chance that Paul will team up with The Miz for a high-profile, tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

WWE generally likes to bring in celebrities for WrestleMania and this year's show, Logan Paul could be the big celeb who's expected to step inside the squared circle. Another name that flooded the internet after the A-Lister's promo was Cody Rhodes, who recently departed All Elite Wrestling after three years with the promotion.

Following his AEW exit recently, the WWE Universe speculated that Rhodes might come back to WWE to team up with Miz.

Who do you think The Miz's mystery partner will be? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Ryan K Boman