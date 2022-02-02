Backstage frustration over The Street Profits and Mysterios Royal Rumble booking - Reports

This year's WWE Royal Rumble was a "stressful and frustrating" experience among many backstage who took part in the match.

A lot of the buildup to the 2022 Royal Rumble was tossed to the side by the time the Rumble matches occurred, and this led to a lot of frustration among the talents backstage during the event.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that he heard from several talents in the last couple of days who voiced their frustration over pairings and storylines on WWE programming leading into the Rumble not being paid off.

The frequent interaction between the Mysterios and The Street Profits was used as an example as something that the company chose not to pay off on Saturday and just dismissed altogether. Sapp promises more information on this will be revealed later this week.

Dominik Mysterio was eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble before Rey Mysterio even entered

Beyond the interaction between the two teams, there were several teases on WWE RAW that Dominik would be the one to eventually eliminate his father, Rey Mysterio, in the Men's Rumble match.

Instead, Dominik was tossed out of the match before Rey even arrived. Leaving the WWE Universe to ponder what the point was of all those teases to begin with.

Last night on RAW wasn't a good night for the Mysterios either as Dominik lost to The Miz, and Rey lost his Elimination Chamber qualifying match to AJ Styles.

While it has appeared that the company was looking to split Rey and Dominik up a few times over the last several months, it seems like WWE has dropped the idea once again.

What are your thoughts on this year's Rumble matches? Are you disappointed with how they were executed compared to years past? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

