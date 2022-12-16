The Rock accused of leaking fake box office numbers for his latest movie - Reports

Former WWE Champion and Hollywood megastar The Rock was recently accused of leaking fake box office statistics for his movie Black Adam.

Black Adam recently had a worldwide theatrical release in October. The movie was positively received by the DC fanbase, with many fans believing it was one of the best DC movies released in recent times.

A few weeks ago, Rock confirmed the success of Black Adam by sharing on Twitter that the movie saw profits ranging between $52-$72M. The former WWE Champion also claimed that the movie boasted an impressive $400M worldwide box office collection.

The Great One also shared an article from the Deadline while talking about the numbers.

“Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step [first Captain America did $370M] for the DC future,” tweeted The Rock.

However, according to Matt Belloni, who wrote in a Puck newsletter (via Ringside News), "several Warner executives" believe that The Brahma Bull leaked the story to Deadline in the first place. He also wrote that he believes those numbers are false assumptions.

Belloni even went as far as to call it one of the "silliest trade stories of all time" while also noting that he doubts Black Adam will ever hit the numbers that the former WWE Champion claims.

The Rock sent his condolences wishes for tWitch, who recently passed away

Popular TV personality Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who worked on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, recently passed away at the age of 40.

Following the news, the eight-time WWE Champion took to Twitter to post a condolence message for tWitch.

"Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss," wrote The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson's next film is Red One and is a Christmas-themed movie which will release next year. Fans around the world will be waiting in anticipation for the film's release. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe will also be waiting with bated breath to see The Great One return for a match inside the squared circle. The former world champion is rumored to be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

