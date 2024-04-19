The Rock could make a WWE in-ring return later this year - Reports

A new report suggests that The Rock could make another round of in-ring WWE return in late 2024.

Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns picked up a huge victory on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, The American Nightmare got his revenge on Night 2 by dethroning The Head of The Table for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

On the RAW after 'Mania, The Final Boss asserted that when returns the next time, he will go after Rhodes. To which the WWE Champion responded he would be waiting for The Rock's return and since then fans have been hoping to see a singles match between the two men.

As per the latest reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dwayne Johnson will most likely face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. The report also noted that there's a chance of The Rock working a match late this year, but the match against Cody Rhodes is tentatively for The Showcase of the Immortals, whether the 38-year-old star is the WWE Champion or not.

Triple H teases possible plans for The Rock's WWE return

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has teased a potential plan for the return of The Final Boss following his Hollywood duties.

Speaking at Sports Business Journal's World Congress in Los Angeles this week, The Game heavily praised Dwayne Johnson's involvement and impact on this year's WrestleMania alongside Reigns, Rhodes, and Seth Rollins.

Given that The Great One has signed off for Hollywood, Triple H noted that he is looking forward to the 51-year-old's WWE return:

"So his coming in, just across the board, if you would've told me in the beginning of the conversation that we we’re going to get The Final Boss heel version of The Rock, I would have said, 'You’re crazy,’ but that’s his level of commitment. He goes off, makes a few movies now but as he said a week ago, he’ll be back and it’ll be a hell of a ride when he comes back," Triple H said.

Fans will have to wait and see who will be the next challenger for The Brahma Bull upon his return later this year since his showdown against Rhodes is reportedly planned for 'Mania 41.

