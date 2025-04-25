The Rock's controversial actions and absence at WrestleMania sees WWE stars react backstage - Reports

The Rock has been at the center of quite a controversy this week after his absence from WrestleMania 41, his comments on The Pat McAfee Show, as well as an Instagram comment. Now, there's a report on what those backstage think about the situation surrounding The Brahma Bull.

Fightful Select spoke to some WWE stars backstage about The Rock's actions in recent weeks. The overall reaction to the situation appears to be a lot more confusion than the frustration that fans may expect.

Some talked about how he'd not mentioned WrestleMania 41, was not part of the buildup, didn't promote The Show of Shows, but then, after the show was done, appeared on a podcast and criticized things. Others talked about how the star was indeed called to help with ticket sales for Elimination Chamber. Before he was called, they were under the impression that he would not be at the show.

A superstar who's been in the company for a while mentioned that while WWE stars did love to see The Brahma Bull at shows, he felt that the comment about the card being at the mercy of The Final Boss was something that had influenced the legend, while others felt that the 52-year-old didn't want to be seen as interfering with WrestleMania plans like last year, but didn't understand how important he was to the story.

As for what he commented on Instagram, in regards to everything being a work, there was more confusion, with one talent asking if that meant that every time he talked to them backstage, that was a work too. It was also specified that The Rock had mentioned before that the interview on The Pat McAfee Show was not in character.

With all of this being reported, it would appear that there was ample confusion surrounding The Rock and the entire situation of WrestleMania 41.

