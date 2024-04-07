The Rock's exciting future in WWE after Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania; huge plans - Reports

The Rock's next year in WWE could be packed with some of the biggest matches that fans could want, according to a new report.

The Rock managed to win the match for his team, pinning Cody Rhodes after Seth Rollins had already been ruled out by Roman Reigns at ringside. The match ended with The Bloodline standing tall and Rhodes at a vast disadvantage for his world title match against Reigns on Night Two.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that this would not be The Rock's last match and that there were exciting plans in place for what could be coming over the next year.

"He is not scoring the pin in this match if it’s the last match of his career." [18:13 - 18:20]

He spoke about how while SummerSlam was not an impossible date, there was a chance that his filming schedule would clash. Instead, he said that the second Saudi Arabian show for WWE this year was a likely spot for The Rock's other match. He said that Cody Rhodes would likely face him in Saudi Arabia while he faced Reigns himself at next year's WrestleMania.

"One of them will probably be at next year's WrestleMania and one of them will probably be at a big show. [...] SummerSlam, I don’t want to rule it out but I know the film schedule and it would be pretty da*n difficult, not impossible, but pretty da*n difficult. What I think it might be is the second Saudi show of the year, the one that’s usually in early November, I could see that timing wise where that would be him and Cody and then him and Roman at WrestleMania. Because he's always wanted to do Roman at WrestleMania. " [18:38 - 19:14]

Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes will see The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline involved

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will do battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania Night Two.

However, with The Bloodline Rules in place, they won't be alone. In what will basically be a No Holds Barred Match, the entirety of The Bloodline could be against Rhodes, including the Rock.

At this point, their plans have not been revealed, but the odds are severely against The American Nightmare.

