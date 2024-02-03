The Rock spotted in town ahead of WWE SmackDown - reports

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown was already set to be huge since both Cody Rhodes and Bayley are expected to reveal their WrestleMania decisions, but now it seems that The Rock is also in town.

Ahead of the show, it has been leaked by several fans and reported by WrestlingHeadlines that The Rock has been spotted at Amped Fitness in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Rock recently joined TKO's Board of Directors, but the WWE Universe still expects him to be part of WrestleMania 40, which could become a reality later tonight.

The Rock appeared on RAW earlier this year, where he teased becoming "The Head of the Table," and tonight, Roman Reigns is expected to be on SmackDown. It has been nine years since Roman Reigns and The Rock shared a ring, and a lot has changed since the 2015 Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes is expected to choose Roman Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40 after coming out on top in the Royal Rumble last weekend, but will The Rock's inclusion in the show change his plans?

There is no official confirmation that The Rock will be on SmackDown, but anything can happen on The Road to WrestleMania.

