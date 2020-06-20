The signs that point towards Jeff Hardy possibly leaving WWE soon (Opinion)

Jeff Hardy could be on his way out of the WWE and it may not be a happy ending.

The Charismatic Enigma could go out on his back and reunite with his brother in AEW.

Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy's redemption story a big speed bump at Backlash as Sheamus pinned the Charismatic Enigma at the end of a relatively lengthy and hard-hitting match. The nature of the storyline required Hardy to go over Sheamus, however, the good guy lost in this case, and that has been perceived to be a big enough sign of Jeff Hardy's potential WWE exit.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed about Jeff Hardy's future in the company following his loss at Backlash.

Tom Colohue had speculated on last week's edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that Jeff Hardy is reportedly in the latter days of his WWE career. Tom was reasonably confident that Hardy won't be signing another contract, and he speculated that Jeff could end up joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW.

Tom also explained that WWE could bury Hardy on his way out, and the Charismatic Enigma would have no problems going out on his back as it is a known tradition in the WWE.

On this week's edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, Korey brought up the fact that WWE played up the idea of Jeff Hardy being older and worn out in the match against Sheamus even though both the Superstars are of the same age. Jeff Hardy was made to look the elder statesman in the match, which was odd as both are 42 years old.

Tom felt that WWE highlighting Hardy's physical struggles, suggested to him that the WWE is gearing up for Hardy's exit.

Tom stated the following while reviewing the Backlash match between Hardy and Sheamus:

That suggests to me, something that I believe for a little while, and that is Jeff Hardy is on his way out, and he is going to go out on his back.

Jeff Hardy is in the latter days of his WWE career. I am confident he won't be signing another contract there, and I suspect he would be joining his brother relatively soon. As such, we may probably see Jeff Hardy get a little bit buried, and I think he would be fine with that as it is quite traditional in wrestling.

Will Jeff Hardy leave WWE after his contract ends?

Jeff Hardy's WWE contract was originally slated to end along with his brother Matt in March. However, the WWE tacked on extra time on Jeff's contract as he was out of action due to injury and other personal issues.

"@WWESheamus doesn't have a problem with me, he has a problem with himself. He's just a miserable, insecure bully who mistakes my honesty and vulnerability as weakness." - @JEFFHARDYBRAND #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/rATvyFoO3e — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020

We still don't know when Jeff Hardy's current deal expires, but as predicted by Tom, there is a good possibility that the former WWE Champion quits the company as soon as his current deal comes to an end.

Jeff Hardy would ideally look to reunite with his brother in AEW, but before that happens, WWE would look to cut his momentum by booking him to lose before he departs the company.

Sheamus will present 'A Toast to Jeff Hardy' segment on next week's episode of SmackDown and the Superstars should ideally have another match before wrapping up their feud.