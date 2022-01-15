WWE reportedly renaming Elimination Chamber

WWE is possibly looking at re-naming the long-standing Elimination Chamber match type, Dave Meltzer has reported.

Meltzer broke the news via Twitter and stated that the company is instead looking to refer to the stipulation as "WrestleMania Chamber," as the term "Elimination Chamber" could hold negative connotations in certain parts of the globe.

“WWE is looking at rebranding the Elimination Chamber the ‘WrestleMania Chamber.’ Not official until it’s announced.”

Germany, for example, is where WWE broadcasts its annual Elimination Chamber event under a different name to avoid all possible references to the tragedies of the holocaust.

Instead, the pay-per-view events were presented as "No Escape," dropping any connection to the titular stipulation.

It has been speculated that the reason for the name change is WWE's desire to take the stipulation to Saudi Arabia, alluded to by Meltzer in a tweet; this is also unconfirmed, however.

Elimination Chamber has been a favorite of WWE fans since 2002

WWE has changed the chamber on a number of occasions over the years, both in appearance and what it's used to contest. It has been used for world championship matches, questionable mid-card title bouts, and in situations to decide number one contender positions. It has even been used to contest both the men's and women's tag team championships.

WWE changed the match's name on only one prior occasion, with ECW's "Extreme Elimination Chamber" at 2006's notorious December to Dismember event. Each of the chamber's pods was loaded with a weapon in this version of the match.

Fans would undoubtedly love to see the multi-person contest return, even if the rumored stipulation name change occurs.

Are you a fan of "WrestleMania Chamber" as a name? Should WWE just stick with the usual term moving forward? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

