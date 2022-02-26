Former WWE Champion's shock loss to Brock Lesnar was a late decision and kept secret from everyone – Reports

Brock Lesnar has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE, including The Rock and Roman Reigns. However, his biggest win came when he beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, ending The Deadman's 21-0 undefeated streak. The decision was a last-minute call and kept a secret.

The Undertaker faced top names like Shawn Michaels, Triple & Kane at WrestleMania, but no one was able to beat him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Lesnar's win over Taker came as a shock considering The Beast wasn't even a full-time member of the roster.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE made the call for Lesnar to win the match later at WrestleMania, and that wasn't the original plan. It was kept a secret from almost everyone backstage:

"His biggest WrestleMania moment was his April 6, 2014, loss to Brock Lesnar, a decision made late and kept secretive from almost everyone. Perhaps the two most truly shocking pinfalls in U.S. pro wrestling modern history were the Lesnar pin on Undertaker and the Ivan Koloff 1971 pin of Bruno Sammartino."

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the only two men to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania

The report also said that The Undertaker's loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 was expected. Taker was reportedly in a lot of pain before the match and expected it to be his last:

"His other loss, on April 2, 2017 to Roman Reigns, was more expected as he saw it at the time as his last match, and then the Cena match the next year, which went less than 3:00 was also going to be his last match.''

The Undertaker's final WrestleMania match took place at WrestleMania 36 in a Cinematic Boneyard Match against former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

