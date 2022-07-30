The Undertaker's status ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2022 - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker is famous for his once undefeated WrestleMania streak. However, the legend is also one of the most prolific performers in the history of WWE's second-biggest premium live event of the year, SummerSlam.

The Phenom last competed at SummerSlam in 2015 when he defeated his arch-rival Brock Lesnar. The latter was responsible for ending his WrestleMania streak. While The Undertaker is now retired and officially in the WWE Hall of Fame, he did tease during his induction speech that a return can't be completely ruled out.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SummerSlam 2022, Mike Johnson of PWInsider commented on the odds of The Undertaker making an appearance on the show. He stated that The Phenom is in Nashville, the venue of SummerSlam, so an appearance is possible:

"Well, he's in Nashville, so anything can happen but it's not something that has made the rounds," reported Mike Johnson.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin After being inducted into the #WWEHOF , Undertaker put his hat and jacket back on, then said “Never say never.” After being inducted into the #WWEHOF, Undertaker put his hat and jacket back on, then said “Never say never.” https://t.co/awLn2I5xco

The Undertaker's "1 deadMan Show" in Nashville ahead of SummerSlam

As part of SummerSlam weekend, WWE announced The Phenom's show in Nashville named "1 deadMan Show." The show took place last night and PWInsider has provided some notes on what happened in it.

The Hall of Famer had a meet-and-greet with his fans and signed photos. However, fans were made to lock their phones before the show to avoid any footage being leaked on the internet. The report added that his wife Michelle McCool was there with their daughters and so was Michael Hayes.

Undertaker @undertaker Thank you to everyone who attended last night’s show in Nashville, TN. Great to be a part of #SummerSlam weekend! ⚱️ Thank you to everyone who attended last night’s show in Nashville, TN. Great to be a part of #SummerSlam weekend! ⚱️ https://t.co/Zsegrws91g

Another Superstar spotted attending the show was former United States Champion Damian Priest. The Judgment Day member also posted a story of the crowd attending the show on his Instagram. The show is reportedly being filmed by WWE so fans might see the footage being used in the future.

As for the format, the show was said to be part storytelling, part comedy, and part Ted talk, quite similar to his Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. The Phenom told multiple interesting and never-heard-before stories to the fans in attendance.

Do you think The Undertaker could show up tonight at WWE SummerSlam 2022?

