The Undertaker set for WWE return on SmackDown - reports

The Undertaker is reportedly set to make his return to WWE as part of next week's episode of SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden.

The former 7-time World Champion officially retired from WWE at last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view and hasn't appeared for the company since.

According to a report by PlanetaWrestling, it's currently unclear if The Deadman will be physically part of the show in New York or part of a recorded segment.

"We have been able to confirm that he will appear on FOX during the broadcast."

The Undertaker retired from WWE in 2020

After three decades in WWE, The Undertaker decided to hang up his wrestling boots last year. The Deadman has since been working on various other projects outside of the company and even joined Cameo.

The lure of a WrestleMania dream match with @AJStylesOrg brings @undertaker back for perhaps his last ride at The Showcase of the Immortals.



THE FINAL CHAPTER of #TheLastRide is available now on @WWENetwork!https://t.co/Q9h0VDxT8P — WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2020

WWE has been struggling to get their ratings up over the past few weeks, but it's unlikely that the company has pushed the panic button and is looking for The Undertaker to make his return to wrestle once again.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most famous wrestling arenas in the world and there is a lot of history in that building. Brock Lesnar is also scheduled to be part of the show next week on SmackDown, and both The Beast and The Deadman have quite the history.

WWE has recently announced their return to Saudi Arabia which is set to happen in October, Undertaker could be set to have "one more match" in the Middle East since it's become common knowledge that there is a lot of money in the trip.

As of writing, all that is known is that The Deadman will be part of next week's episode of SmackDown live from Madison Square Garden.

