The Undertaker and several other WWE Legends reportedly will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 just one week away, WWE is looking to bring in top legends like The Undertaker and many others to Los Angeles. The company wants the biggest show of the year to have as much fanfare as possible.

Whilst WrestleMania is predominantly about the stars of today performing in the ring, it is also the perfect opportunity for those who have paved the way to meet the fans who have adored their work for many years.

According to a recent report from PWInsider Elite, WWE is set to have legends such as Kane, Jimmy Hart, Torrie Wilson, Hacksaw Duggan, Sgt. Slaughter, Michelle McCool as well as The Undertaker in Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39.

Many WWE legends are set to compete next weekend at WrestleMania, with John Cena taking on the young Austin Theory, Edge facing Finn Balor, and Rey Mysterio going one-on-one with his son Dominik.

Why did The Undertaker retire?

In 2020, after facing off against AJ Styles in a boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, The Phenom announced that he would no longer compete in the ring ever again.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Deadman explained why he hung up the boots after more than 30 years in the WWE.

“In my mind, in my heart, there’s nothing more that I want to do than get in the ring and perform. You know, it was my body that just said no, you’re done dude, we got everything out of this we can get, and it’s time for you to move aside and let these guys come up.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Having been committed to The Undertaker character for so many years, Mark Calaway has started to peel back the kayfabe curtain in recent years, enabling him to show fans the real version of himself.

