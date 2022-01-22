The Undertaker will be at the Royal Rumble - Reports

WWE legend The Undertaker is reportedly scheduled to be at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

At WrestleMania 36, he fought against AJ Styles in a cinematically-styled Boneyard match. Later that year, at Survivor Series 2020, on the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut, The Phenom bid his final farewell to his in-ring career, officially retiring.

According to the latest report by PWInsider, The Phenom will be in attendance at the show in St. Louis, Missouri, on January 29.

The report further adds that while anything is possible, he is most likely attending the show because his wife, WWE Superstar Michelle McCool is set to compete in the women's Royal Rumble match. WWE could also bring him in to film some content for the WWE Network.

"PWInsider.com has confirmed The Undertaker is slated to be in attendance at the 2022 Royal Rumble in St. Louis next week."

WWE Universe wants to see The Undertaker get inducted into the Hall of Fame this year

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars ever to step foot inside the squared circle. A career that began in 1990 lasted a massive three decades, during which The Phenom earned the fans' respect for his unparalleled dedication to the business.

With WrestleMania 38 set to take place in Dallas this year, fans want to see The Phenom take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame. His reported appearance at Royal Rumble this weekend might have something to do with that.

For those unaware, WWE usually announces the Hall of Fame inductees around this time of the year. But could he surprise us all and enter the Royal Rumble this year for one last hurrah? Only time will tell!

