The Usos reportedly not allowed to enter Canada for WWE Smackdown

The Usos have shown their reign of dominance in WWE everywhere lately, but they weren't reportedly cleared to do the same in Canada for Smackdown this week.

Usually, Jimmy and Jey both appear on RAW and Smackdown but were absent from the latest episode of SmackDown taking place in Montreal, Canada. The Undisputed tag team champions are always on Roman Reigns' side, but the Tribal Chief showed up by himself this week on the Blue brand.

It was hinted in a backstage segment with Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns that Jimmy and Jey had some 'trouble at the border.' While the reason for The Usos being absent is unconfirmed for now, it could be due to Canada's policy for individuals to have multiple DUIs, making it difficult for them to enter the country.

Reigns, however, faced off against The Scottish Warrior himself ahead of their encounter at WWE Clash at the Castle. The exchange of words soured quickly as it turned into a brawl, with McIntyre getting the upper hand first and coming on top in the end, even with interference from Zayn.

Damian Priest spoke about Judgment Day having a feud against Roman Reigns and The Usos in WWE

Roman Reigns and The Usos have dominated the WWE landscape, becoming the biggest faction in the company now. However, another faction is on the rise in the form of Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley), making their presence felt each week over on RAW.

The wicked group has been featured heavily since their alignment, setting their sights on Edge, Dominik, and Rey Mysterio. With Judgment Day rising in popularity amongst fans, we're all left to wonder if the two factions will ever collide.

In an interview with Liam Power of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Priest spoke of the possibility of his faction going up against The Bloodline. The Archer of Infamy stated that he would like that opportunity in the future but not anytime soon.

“That’s something that we’ve talked about,” Priest said. “We’ll get there, yes, but we’re very conscious of we need to get there. We can’t just do it just because. I mean, you’re talking about three people that are right now [the biggest stars], and I’m in the company saying this, and I have no issue saying it because it’s the truth. They’re on another level that nobody else in the company is on.” [9:50 - 10:17]

