The Wyatt Sicks are getting a new leader - Reports

Bo Dallas has been the leader of The Wyatt Sicks since their debut. The star has spoken as Uncle Howdy and led the faction. Now, it appears there is going to be a new leader as someone else is getting that position after WWE decided on it, as per reports.

In the latest report by PWInsider, Alexa Bliss will be returning as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks faction at this time. The report stated that while she has been absent for a long time, she is actually healthy, and she was in attendance at WrestleMania 41 as well. The star even participated in different events. The update on Bliss also stated that the star is simply waiting for the green light from WWE Creative, with the plans now being in place for her to return as the leader of the eerie stable.

Alexa Bliss has not been seen for some time. Bo Dallas too has not been present, with The Wyatt Sicks absent since the end of last year. While fans have been waiting to hear more from them, there do not appear to be more details at this time as to what role Dallas will play in this new version of the faction.

It's assumed that Bliss will be some version of the character she was when involved with Bray Wyatt's storyline from a few years ago.

