The Young Bucks were reportedly 'pretty messed up' after AEW Dynamite match

The most recent episode of AEW Dynamite had a Falls Count Anywhere match between The Young Bucks and The Butcher & The Blade, and while the Bucks ended up winning the chaotic tag team contest, it did come at a cost.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that all the competitors were pretty banged up as a result of the Falls Count Anywhere match on AEW Dynamite.

The finish saw Matt and Nick Jackson execute insane dives off the set onto The Butcher and The Blade, who were both laid out on two tables.

The spot was particularly painful for Matt Jackson as the leg of the table jammed his knee. Nick Jackson was also shaken up from the Swanton dive.

Meltzer noted that Matt and Nick Jackson as well as The Blade, were 'pretty messed up' after the brutal match.

Here's what Meltzer revealed:

So Matt does a stage dive, but it was an elbow on The Butcher, and when he did the elbow, and he put The Butcher through the table, the table leg jammed his knee. So he was pretty messed up. And then Nick did the Swanton off the top of the stage, and these were real high dives. They climbed up like the lighting tower, and up to the stage, you know like the CMLL dives. He was pretty shaken up from that Swanton dive too. I don't know how The Butcher is, I haven't heard, but the other three guys were pretty messed up.

The Falls Count Anywhere Match on AEW Dynamite

The Falls Count Anywhere match, as stated earlier, was one of the best in-ring offerings on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, even though most of the action happened outside the squared circle.

It was a quintessential Young Bucks match that featured many big spots and moments that kept the fans invested in the action.

Tony Khan even took to Twitter after the match to commend the efforts put in by the talents involved in the match.

This Falls Count Anywhere match Butcher & Blade v. @youngbucks has been crazy, they've been fighting all over the stadium complex and there's still more wild brawling here + over an hour of great wrestling action still to come on #AEWDynamite on TNT! Thank you #AEW fans watching!

As of this writing, more updates on the conditions of The Young Bucks and The Butcher & The Blade weren't revealed.