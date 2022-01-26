Update on Shawn Michaels' backstage status in WWE - Reports

Shawn Michaels has reportedly been impressing WWE higher-ups with his recent work behind the scenes on NXT 2.0.

The WWE Hall of Famer retired from full-time competition in 2010; in recent years, he has been mentoring the wrestling stars of the future in NXT. For the past few months, he has practically been running the brand in Triple H's absence. The Game, often called the Father of NXT, has been recovering from a cardiac event since September.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Michaels has been impressing WWE officials with his leadership during the transitional period for WWE's developmental brand. Though the company has released several members of Triple H's team, Meltzer shared his belief that Michaels' job is safe.

"(...)They got rid of a lot of people who were [Triple H's] guys – and I knew Shawn would always… Shawn’s in a different… they’re not gonna fire Shawn Michaels, at all," said Meltzer. "That would beyond stun me. Especially right now, because they’re very high on him right now." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Though many "Triple H guys", including NXT General Manager William Regal, have recently parted ways with the promotion, Shawn Michaels did not meet the same fate. Instead, he remains a crucial part of NXT's day-to-day operations.

Shawn Michaels has worked with NXT since 2018

Following his widely panned in-ring return against the Brothers Of Destruction in 2018, Michaels began working behind the scenes with NXT. Since then, the Hall of Famer has served as a coach, producer, and writer for the brand. He continues to provide expert advice from his senior talent development role.

Although Michaels has seen a decrease in his physical duties in recent years, he is heavily involved in the NXT coaching process. With Triple H's return still unconfirmed, this role will likely continue into the foreseeable future.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Shawn Michael's work backstage? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Shawn Michaels? Yes No 8 votes so far