Three Major stars from WWE SmackDown are slated to turn heel by the end of the year - Reports

WWE SmackDown is often dubbed as the land of opportunities after the company brought back Draft in 2016. According to a new report, more heel turns are staled to take place on the blue brand as the company plans to turn Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins heel by the end of the year.

Last month, SmackDown picked The Bloodline without The Usos and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair as their first-round picks during the 2023 draft. The EST has proven to be the face of the women's division and went on to defeat 3/4th of the Four Horsewomen on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Street Profits also made their way to the blue brand on the tag team division. According to a new report from Better Wrestling Experience (AKA BoozerRasslin), there are plans to turn Belair, Ford, and Dawkins heels by the end of this year.

However, there are no details on how the heel turn will take place, but fans have asked for the trio to turn heel for a long time, and it could be a matter of months before WWE decides to change their gimmicks at the end of the year.

Bianca Belair is potentially set to face former Champion at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Earlier this year, Asuka returned to WWE with a new person and dominated the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she was unable to win against Rhea Ripley, who won the gimmick match.

Later, The Empress of Tomorrow won the Elimination Chamber match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39, where she faced Bianca Belair on Night Two for the RAW Women's Championship.

Unfortunately, Asuka was unable to break her losing streak at WrestleMania and lost to The EST. After weeks of absence, The Empress of Tomorrow returned to the blue brand and sprayed mist at the champion.

While the company hasn't officially announced it yet, it seems like the two stars will be in a WrestleMania rematch at WWE Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see which superstar walks out with the title.

