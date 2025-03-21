Three-time AEW champion has officially signed with WWE - Report

Many AEW stars have jumped ship in the past few years to join WWE. The latest addition to the list is Rey Fenix, who as per a recent report, has now officially joined the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Rey Fenix is one of the most popular luchadors in the world. He has made a name for himself around the world and was an integral part of AEW for nearly six years. He was recently released from his contract after he openly made public his desire to leave the company. He won three titles in Tony Khan's promotion, winning the International Championship, Tag Team Titles, and the Trios Title on one occasion each.

Ad

Trending

Fenix's tenure with AEW came to an end earlier this month following which there were rumors of him joining his brother Penta in WWE. A mysterious vignette aired on last week's Smackdown hinting at his arrival in the global sports entertainment juggernaut.

A new report from Fightful Select has confirmed the same, noting Rey Fenix has signed a deal with the Stamford-based promotion. It was also reported that the 34-year-old was getting his medicals done in the recent weeks and there are plans for him to make his debut on the blue brand soon.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It seems like WWE is keeping the Lucha Brothers apart for now as Penta is a part of the RAW brand while his brother reportedly will be debuting on SmackDown. However, the two could soon reunite to add strength to the tag team division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback