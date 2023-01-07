Three WWE stars given "last chance to get over" as management feels they have failed as babyfaces - Reports

Vince McMahon has grabbed all the headlines with his stunning WWE return. There also appears to be multiple reports emerging regarding the company's creative plans, which remain under Triple H's control. Xero News has revealed that Hit Row could soon undergo a heel turn on SmackDown.

Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis returned to WWE in August last year. Hit Row has since been pushed as babyfaces as they first feuded with Maximum Male Models before moving to the undisputed tag team title picture. Top Dolla and Adonis even unsuccessfully challenged The Usos on the December 23rd episode of SmackDown.

Despite being featured regularly on TV, Hit Row has seemingly failed to get their babyface act over with the WWE Universe. Unfortunately, for the trio, the management team has also taken notice of the unimpressive crowd reactions to the group.

Xero News noted that a heel turn has been planned for Hit Row, and it's being viewed as their "last chance to get over." Here's what was reported about Hit Row's on-screen future:

"Hit Row will now turn heel, as they have failed as faces according to management - last chance to get over now as bad guys," stated Xero News.

WWE has already planted the seeds for Hit Row's heel turn

While the babyface experiment for Hit Row has clearly not worked out for WWE, the writing team hasn't already set the wheels in motion for their turn.

The most recent episode of SmackDown, incidentally the final show of 2022, had an intriguing backstage segment involving Hit Row members and other superstars.

The New Day, Maximum Male Models, Ricochet and Madcap Mass were seen joking about Top Dolla's botch from a few weeks back. Ricochet's comments didn't go down well, with AJ Francis proceeding to shove the high-flyer.

The situation didn't escalate out of control, but Top Dolla's change in demeanor was an obvious hint towards an impending heel turn for him and his stablemates. Michael Cole also acknowledged the heated backstage moment on commentary as it became pretty evident that the company was getting ready to repackage Hit Row.

Do you think a heel turn will rejuvenate the ongoing run of Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

