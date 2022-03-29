×
TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) returns as producer for tonight's WWE RAW - Reports

The former Tyson Kidd was an in-ring technician in his prime
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 29, 2022 07:03 AM IST
Former WWE Superstar TJ Wilson, previously known as Tyson Kidd during his time as an in-ring performer, returns as a producer tonight, according to new reports.

Wilson has not been listed as a producer within Vince McMahon's company since the Royal Rumble in January. This led to rumors about a potential release for the former Tag Team Champion. Wilson, however, firmly stated that his time working backstage for WWE had not come to an end and new reports coming out of Fightful Select seem to confirm this.

Wilson has been listed as a producer for a women's match on tonight's edition of WWE's flagship show. The report referred to him as an influential name backstage and noted that his return would be good news for WWE's women's roster. It was also mentioned that Molly Holly, Shawn Daivari and Pat Buck have been working on the majority of the women's segements on WWE television as of late.

Finally, the report mentioned that although Wilson is listed, he has not yet been confirmed to be backstage at the show.

TJ Wilson has been praised for his backstage work in WWE

TJ Wilson has received acclaim across the board for his work as a backstage producer in WWE.

Wilson has been a key figure for the women's division backstage, producing a number of celebrated segments and matches.

The former NXT star's in-ring career came to an abrupt and tragic end after he was injured in a match against Samoa Joe in 2015. This led to Wilson becoming a producer backstage and has given him the opportunity to coach and guide the next crop of talent.

What do you think of TJ's return? Have you enjoyed his work as a producer thus far? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
हिन्दी