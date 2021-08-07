Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese present backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming - Reports

According to a recent report, former WWE star and 205 Live standout Tony Nese was present backstage at this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming.

Cassidy Hayes of Bodyslam.net broke the news of Tony Nese being present backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. However, no details if Nese held any talks with Tony Khan and AEW's management are available at the moment.

Nese was let go by WWE on June 25 along with a host of other NXT and 205 Live performers owing to budget cuts stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. Joining WWE in 2016, Tony Nese's five-year tenure with the promotion saw him win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship on one occasion.

Think anyone will look this good tonight? pic.twitter.com/FIc99dSNOv — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) July 6, 2021

Despite putting up memorable performances every time he was granted the opportunity, Nese was mostly seen performing on 205 Live.

Apart from Tony Nese, the report also stated that former IMPACT Wrestling star Kiera Hogan was also present backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming. The former Knockouts Tag Team Champion announced her departure from the Nashville-based promotion after a four-year stint.

And this kids is why you can NEVA EVA TRUST ANYONE PERIODT 🤬🔥🤬🔥 https://t.co/4gVEitkqqQ — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) August 6, 2021

At the recent-most episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Hogan was betrayed by her tag team partner Tasha Steelz. Collectively going by the name Fire 'N Flava, the duo captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship twice.

Tony Nese and Kiera Hogan could be great additions to AEW's roster

It's no secret that Tony Nese was one of the best all-around performers during his time in WWE, with his in-ring abilities and charisma winning over many a fan.

Meanwhile, Kiera Hogan possesses great potential as a singles performer despite performing in a tag team on IMPACT Wrestling for the last couple of years. While it would be too early to believe Nese and Hogan are AEW-bound, there's no doubt the two will shine in the promotion.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite: Homecoming as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Do you want Tony Nese and Kiera Hogan to join AEW? If not, where would you like to see Nese and Hogan end up? Sound off in the comments section below.

We want to e-meet you wrestling fans! Register here for a focus group and get rewarded for your time

Edited by Arjun