Top name favored by Vince McMahon and considered a ''potential huge mainstream star'' let go by WWE - Reports

There have been a lot of names in WWE history who were thought to become major superstars but could never reach their full potential. One such name has been added to the list. Lacey Evans left the company after her contract expired. However, she was reportedly seen as a major potential mainstream star by the company at one point.

It was reported earlier that Evans would be out of the company when her contract expired. This was confirmed by Evans herself, who changed her social media handles. She removed her stage name and replaced it will her real name - Macey Estrella.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that while it is unknown if Evans chose not to renew her contract, she is no longer with WWE. The company saw her as a potential major megastar. Meltzer also revealed that Vince McMahon was a huge supporter of her, and his exit could have played a role in Evans' downfall.

''Evans was seen as a potential huge mainstream star by WWE because of her looks and her background, growing up and at times living in tents, and then being an amateur wrestler as a teenager and going into the U.S. Marines at 19 where she was part of the military police,'' said Meltzer

Lacey Evans was being pushed in WWE till Vince McMahon was in charge

WWE's 'Lady' Lacey Evans was being positioned to be a major star as she feuded with top names like Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She was also involved in an angle with Ric Flair, where he managed The Sassy Southern Belle during her feud with his daughter Charlotte Flair. Dave Meltzer stated that the belief is that McMahon's dwindling power backstage might have affected Evans' career.

''Her departure coincided with Vince McMahon losing power and the belief was McMahon was her strongest ally and if he was gone, she may not be used,'' said Meltzer

Even though Lacey did return to TV, it was with a new gimmick focusing on her military career. But the character failed to take off, and she was eventually used very less on television before being let go.

