A Nick Khan hire released by WWE - Reports

Since Triple H took over as Chief Creative Officer, some significant changes have occurred in WWE. One big change set to take place is the re-shuffling of the commentary teams on RAW and SmackDown. In the shuffle, WWE has let go of RAW's lead commentator, Jimmy Smith, who was a Nick Khan hire.

Jimmy Smith joined WWE in May 2021 when he replaced Adnan Virk as the lead RAW commentator. The idea behind his hire was that Nick Khan, now the Co-CEO of WWE, wanted a 'real' sports announcer as part of the team. Smith had previously been a commentator for MMA.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that the company has let Smith go. Kevin Patrick will be replacing him as the lead RAW commentator. It was also revealed that Wade Barrett would join Michael Cole on the SmackDown announce desk until Pat McAfee returns.

''Kevin Patrick will replace Jimmy Smith as the lead announcer on Raw with the 10/10 show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Smith was let go by the promotion. It’s notable because Nick Khan was behind the idea of using an experienced real sports announcer as the Raw lead. Smith, whose background included working for Bellator and UFC, but in each case as the color man, had not been a wrestling fan,'' said Meltzer.

Jimmy Smith @jimmysmithmma Just wanted to say, now that the story is officially out, that my time with the WWE is officially done. Had a lot of fun and met some great people. Really and truly blown away by the acceptance from the WWE fans! You folks make it work every week and your enthusiasm was amazing!

More big changes to the WWE announce team

Former NXT backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly will also return and serve as the backstage interview personnel along with Byron Saxton for Monday Night RAW. She left NXT in 2020, but her work was viewed 'favorably'. Mike Rome will be the ring announcer on RAW:

''Corey Graves will remain as the color commentator while Byron Saxton will be removed from commentary and move to being a backstage interviewer along with Cathy Kelly. Kelly had quit the company in 2020 but her work was viewed very favorably. Mike Rome will be ring announcer.''

It is evident that Triple H is promoting younger talent. However, even NXT's commentary team will be shaken up as former world champion Booker T will return and be the color commentator along with Vic Joseph.

