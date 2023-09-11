Top name could win the Royal Rumble but won't face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 - Reports

WWE has plans for a massive name to win the Royal Rumble but will keep him away from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, as per reports.

LA Knight has been one of WWE's most popular acts for quite some time now. The veteran receives massive ovations and reactions on a weekly basis on WWE TV.

As per a new report shared by Xero News, there's an internal push for LA Knight to win the Royal Rumble match next year. Endeavor is supposedly a big fan of Knight and wants him in a big match at 'Mania next year. The report also states that WWE could build a story around Knight that would see him move to RAW and challenge for the World Heavyweight title on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

"WWE have inserted LA Knight into the Paul Heyman picture right now, so that IF he potentially does win the Royal Rumble match, in storyline, Heyman may get scared that Knight is coming to end the reign of The Tribal Chief. Heyman would then work a trade to Raw in February to bring Jey Uso back and therefore not allow LA Knight to challenge Roman Reigns, as Jey Uso will return to SmackDown and LA Knight moving over to Raw. Knight would leave SD, but remind Paul that one day, they will meet again. LA Knight would then challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 on Night 1." (H/T Xero News)

Roman Reigns will headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 40

It's a given that Roman Reigns will be involved in the final match of WrestleMania 40. As per Xero News, the plan in place is still to have Reigns face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows next year.

Rhodes lost to Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year, courtesy of The Bloodline's interference. Rhodes would love to headline 'Mania once again and finally beat Reigns to win the top title on the blue brand.

What do you think? Would you like to see LA Knight win the Royal Rumble and challenge for the World Heavyweight title?

