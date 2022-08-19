Top SmackDown superstar seemingly lost out on main-event level push because of Karrion Kross' return - Reports

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his WWE return a few weeks back. He was immediately inserted into the top card on SmackDown. It is believed that Gunther was being built for a feud with Drew McIntyre following Clash at the Castle, but Kross' return might have resulted in a change of plans.

Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle next month for the WWE Universal Championship. Though there was speculation that Kross might get added to the match, there are no such plans as of now. However, he will continue to get pushed as a main-event-level superstar.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Intercontinental Champion Gunther will not be pushed into the 'top-mix' with Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. He also stated that the plan is to build SmackDown around McIntyre, Reigns and Kross in the coming time.

''I’m not sure who Gunther is being built for, as he beat Nakamura but it felt like he wasn’t going to be in the top mix with Reigns and McIntyre. Gunther vs. McIntyre seemed natural but now it feels like McIntyre vs. Kross is more likely after the Reigns match,'' noted Meltzer

Karrion Kross to receive a big push

Karrion Kross was released by WWE under Vince McMahon last year. However, with Triple H becoming the new head of creative, he was brought back and is being positioned as the second biggest heel on SmackDown after Reigns. Meltzer noted that he will be booked at the level of McIntyre and Reigns:

''It’s clear they are building Smackdown in the fall around McIntyre, Reigns and Kross as the big three.''

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Gunther cut a promo on the sheer importance of the IC Title. Gunther cut a promo on the sheer importance of the IC Title. https://t.co/ypU8S7lkrG

The 37-year-old had a lackluster run on the main roster last time around and was released soon after. It is evident that Triple H has high hopes for him. There were also reports saying that McMahon wasn't high on Gunther either and wanted to 'bury' him. However, he recently won a hard-fought match against Shisnuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. Who desrves a bigger push? Karrion Kross Gunther 52 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe