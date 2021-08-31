Backstage heat on top WWE star after taking a shot at Roman Reigns - Reports

It looks like Riddle's recent jibe at Roman Reigns wasn't well-received backstage in WWE.

In his latest interview with Bleacher Report, Riddle took a shot at Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and his comments have garnered him some backstage heat, according to the latest reports.

Dave Meltzer had the following to say on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio (credits for the quote go to Wrestletalk):

“In real life his mouth gets him in trouble a lot, including this last week. It’s not like it’s gonna hurt his push because Vince likes him and everything, but he ruffled some feathers again with his comments on Roman Reigns.”

Riddle didn't mince his words while bashing Roman Reigns

It all began with Roman Reigns taking a shot at CM Punk and stating that the former WWE Champion never moved the needle like The Rock did. The Tribal Chief went on to take credit for SummerSlam's success via Twitter:

Riddle noticed the same and was brutally honest in his reaction to Roman Reigns' tweet. He even went as far as saying that he could beat Reigns up in a real fight.

"When he’s saying ‘Acknowledge me’ or ‘I move the needle’, no, you don’t. You’re related to The Rock. Shut up. Like, I’m not impressed, I can beat you up in a real fight. So, shut your mouth. You’re not moving needles. I’m the real stallion, RK-Bro is moving the merch, we’re moving the needle, and that’s it. I don’t want to say too much, I’m not trying to get in trouble. Hey, hats off to him. He’s amazing at what he does. I do like what he does, but at the same time, it’s like, get off your high horse. You’re in that spot for a reason."

Roman Reigns is hands down the biggest superstar in all of WWE. He recently completed 365 days as Universal Champion and has put down a bunch of big names in his quest to remain at the top. It isn't surprising in the least that Riddle's comments about Reigns angered some people backstage.

