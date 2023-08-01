Top star won't be joining WWE's main roster anytime soon - Reports

Several upcoming talents on WWE's developmental brand have made appearances on the main roster and are ready to make RAW or SmackDown their new home. According to a new report, former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov won't be getting a main roster call-up anytime soon.

Last year, Dragunov made his way to the rebooted developmental brand. Earlier this month, he became the new number-one contender for Carmelo Hayes' NXT Championship, and the two put on a clinic at the Great American Bash.

The WWE Universe was expecting The Mad Russian to move to the main roster after his loss. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the company won't be sending Dragunov to the main roster anytime soon. Check it out:

"Dragunov is a guy who isn’t going to the main roster any time soon. I can see him being a guy who goes to the main roster like Ciampa, but in NXT the guy can be — like you can put that guy with anybody and he will carry that person and elevate that person to the greatest match of their lives.” [H/T - RSN]

It will be interesting to see what The Mad Russian does next on the developmental brand after his loss to Carmelo Hayes.

Ilja Dragunov clears the air on joining Imperium on WWE RAW

In 2020, Ilja Dragunov feuded with Imperium and went after their leader and the United Kingdom Champion Gunther once the company was allowed to produce shows in the United Kingdom.

The Mad Russian feuded with the stable for months before finally dethroning Gunther and winning the title. Speaking to Culthaolic, Dragunov addressed rumors of him joining WWE's main roster to align with Imperium. Check it out:

"I mean, who would actually want that? There is no more people with more differences than me towards Imperium. Imperium is stoic and cold. Brilliant at what they do, but I'm the opposite. I'm the emotionally-loaded, intense mat dragon who can barely control himself as soon as he enters the ring. The difference is like day and night. For me personally, I see no reason why that would happen. I don't even understand the question about this. I read that, of course, but literally it doesn't fit at all." [H/T - Cultaholic]

Meanwhile, Gunther will have one of the biggest title defenses of his reign so far against Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

