It's that time of the year again when WWE fans begin speculating about returns that could happen at the Royal Rumble. Kairi Sane's name has emerged as a potential surprise entrant this year, and Dave Meltzer provided an update on the rumor in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Kairi Sane currently works for World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she is the reigning IWGP Women's Champion.

The 34-year-old star spent five years in World Wrestling Entertainment before deciding to move back to Japan in 2021. While the Stamford-based company boasts of having some of the best female talent in the world, they may still need to get a few former stars back to fill the 30 spots required.

Unfortunately, for fans hoping to see Kairi's return, Meltzer revealed that there had been no contact between the relevant parties regarding a proposed Royal Rumble appearance as of this writing.

Here's what was stated in the Newsletter:

"Regarding rumors of Kairi Sane returning for the Royal Rumble, what we do know is that as of this past weekend, there has been no contact from WWE to Stardom (Kairi is under contract to them now as IWGP women's champion) asking for her."

The possibility of Triple H working out a deal to book Kairi Sane for one night only does exist; however, Meltzer explained that some backstage politics would be needed for her return to come to fruition.

"That could come later as WWE puts together that match and needs 30 women, but there is the obvious politics. Of course, there was that same politics of using Mickie James from IMPACT last year, and WWE did call later and put that deal together."

While Kairi Sane is not contractually bound to WWE, she could still cross the 'Forbidden Door' for a one-off appearance at the Rumble if the company wishes. Mickie James created history earlier this year by entering the Women's Royal Rumble match as the IMPACT Knockouts champion.

What has Kairi Sane been up to since leaving WWE?

Kairi Sane had a lengthy run in Stardom before she received an offer to work in America after impressing in the Mae Young Classic in 2016. The Japanese star eventually made her NXT debut in October 2017 and was pushed as a top star in their stacked women's division from the get-go.

Sane had one reign with the NXT Women's Championship before moving up to the main roster, where she joined forces with Asuka, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors.

The highly-rated superstar wrestled in her last WWE match in June 2020 before becoming a brand ambassador for the promotion in Japan. She made her in-ring return in March 2022 and has since been presented as the most prominent wrestler in the Japanese women's wrestling scene.

Kairi became the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion last month and is seemingly set to continue her reign into the new year.

