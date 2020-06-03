Top stars of WWE and AEW expected to return soon

AEW and WWE go head to head every Wednesday

WWE and AEW are two of the most dominant wrestling promotions in business today. But due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many of WWE's and AEW's top stars haven't been able to make the weekly shows. It is no secret that the shows of both the promotions are pre-taped and aired on their respective scheduled dates.

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced countries to shut borders, rendering a large chunk of wrestlers away from the city the shows are shot in. Superstars such as Robert Roode and the Singh Brothers have been away from WWE programming while stars such as PAC and Pentagon Jr. haven't been seen on AEW's weekly shows.

WWE and AEW stars rumored to return

WrestleTalk has reported that many familiar faces in the world of Pro-Wrestling are expected to return to the show.

Athletes are now allowed to come. The North was able to come in for Impact. Pentagon, Pac, and those guys should be able to come in for AEW. Jack Evans, Angelico — some of these guys who weren’t allowed in because of the borders being shut. You know there’s basically because this is due to baseball and hockey and these other sports opening up.”

There is no definite date for these wrestlers to return, but we are very sure that the promotions would welcome them with open arms. Both promotions are working with a handful of wrestlers at their disposal. They could surely do with more stars and storylines to develop over the course of time.

The WWE NXT UK brand has suffered quite a bit during this pandemic. There have been no shows or appearances of its top stars and current NXT UK Champion. WWE fans will be looking forward to watching their top NXT UK Superstars perform and build interesting storylines soon.

WWE and AEW do have their brand wars every week with their loyal fan base voicing out their opinions after every show. Irrespective of the brand you support, one thing is for sure, some more stars and a live crowd are something all fans of the Pro-Wrestling world miss.