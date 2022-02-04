Top superstar had a backstage altercation with Brock Lesnar ahead of the Royal Rumble match - Reports

Brock Lesnar had reportedly been very vocal about how he wanted the Royal Rumble match to go. But Shane McMahon wasn't too pleased with Lesnar's ideas and wanted his own to shine instead, leading to a backstage argument.

It has been reported that Shane McMahon was very difficult to work with ahead of the Royal Rumble match as he wanted to build the match around himself. Lesnar, on the other hand, wanted to come across as very dominant in the match.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match script had to be changed multiple times primarily because Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon kept disagreeing. He also stated that Vince McMahon sided with Lesnar more and allowed The Beast Incarnate a lot more leeway.

''There were also disagreements regarding he and Lesnar regarding the closing stages of the match, and Lesnar pretty much does exactly what he wants. But this led to people being told one thing and then another, between Shane’s ideas, what Lesnar wanted, and what Vince wanted. It was constantly changing all day and Vince was overruling Shane on his ideas and also agreeing with Lesnar,'' said Meltzer.

Was Shane McMahon 'let go' by WWE because of incident with Brock Lesnar?

It has been reported that the company has quietly let Shane McMahon go because of his backstage attitude. One source told Dave Meltzer that Shane McMahon's backstage attitude was so bad that Vince McMahon was left with no option but to let him go:

“Every single story you’ve already heard, multiplied many times over,” was said by one person close to the situation. “He was unprofessional the likes of which left VKM [Vincent Kennedy McMahon] no options but to fire him.”

While Brock Lesnar won the match in dominating fashion and is now set to headline WrestleMania, Vince McMahon's son is dropped from all creative plans and match ideas for now.

