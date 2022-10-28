Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has dominated WWE's merchandise sales over the last year. However, Bray Wyatt quickly dethroned them as the top seller just weeks after his return. Considering how hot Wyatt is right now, a program between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt is reportedly being considered.

The Eater of Worlds returned to WWE at this year's Extreme Rules after being released by the company in 2021. However, with Vince McMahon retiring and Triple H taking over the creative, the former Universal Champion was brought back. He has teased a new character, and it will be interesting to see how he is booked going forward.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that while it would be wise to keep Wyatt and Reigns away from each other for now, a match between the two men is being seen as a major program because of how popular Wyatt is right now:

''With the success of the Wyatt angle, expect there to me more of it. Wyatt has become the top merch seller over the Bloodline. While it would be best to keep them apart for a while, the idea is Reigns vs. Wyatt could be the biggest program in a long time since Wyatt is so hot right now.''

WWE @WWE



A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.



#SmackDown "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt. "I'm just a servant now. I go where the circle takes me ."A very interesting message from Bray Wyatt.#SmackDown https://t.co/eoRxM2kxem

When should WWE have Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns face each other?

Multiple reports have stated that the company wants Reigns to remain undefeated until WrestleMania 39, where he will likely face The Rock. In such a case, it would not be practical to have Wyatt face and then lose to Reigns.

So the chances are that the two men will collide only after WrestleMania next year if Wyatt can maintain his momentum. In the same report, Dave Meltzer also stated that Triple H had told people that he would be using more of the 'White Rabbit' approach of teasers in storylines going forward.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Would you like to see a feud between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt? Yes No 0 votes