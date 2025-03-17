In a tragic report, a wrestler has died while performing in a match. His name has been withheld for the time being.

In a report by Bodyslam.net, it has been revealed that a wrestler passed away on Sunday. The report confirmed that he died while taking part in his scheduled match from the show. They spoke with witnesses at the event and they confirmed that he had died, however, they said that they were withholding the name of the wrestler for now, until it's confirmed that the next of kin of the star had been notified.

The event that this took place at was Madness at the Mecca and was held by Brii Combination Wrestling. The witness stated that the star died in the middle of the match after appearing to suffer a heart attack. The witness stated that a member of the audience shouted out that the star was having a heart attack.

It is also stated that the ambulance allegedly took around 45 minutes to arrive. This is an ongoing story, so stay tuned for further updates on the situation as they become available.

Other sources, including PWInsider, have reported that wrestling star Vince Steel died at the same event. It's assumed that this is the same incident that Bodyslam is reporting, but there's no confirmation from them yet about this as of now.

Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to the friends and family of the star.

