Top wrestler will miss 2025 with injury; 32-year-old star potentially out for entire year - Reports

A top wrestler is likely to miss the entirety of 2025 due to an injury. While it depends on his recovery, he's not expected to return for quite some time.

Henare, of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, suffered an injury back in December. He was sidelined with a knee injury at the time, and replaced with others in the planned matches he was supposed to be a part of. Fightful Select reported that the star was supposed to have surgery in late December, but as of now, there's no word on how the surgery went.

As per the report, NJPW do not expect to have Henare back for the entirety of the year. He will be missing 2025. However, the expectations may naturally change depending on how his recovery goes.

During the announcement of the injury by NJPW, they let their fans know that Henare had suffered a knee injury. There was no word on the nature of the knee injury, but as a result of it, Great O' Khan and Henare had to withdraw from the World Tag League and vacate the tag team titles.

When the wrestler returns, it remains to be seen if he will go after the titles once again.

