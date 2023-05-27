Top WWE star being considered to win the Money in the Bank - Reports

WWE might be ready for the upcoming Night of Champions event, but Money in the Bank is right around the corner. It seems that the company already has at least one name in their mind for a favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match if the latest reports are to be believed.

At the media day for WWE Night of Champions, the crowd in Saudi Arabia let their love for LA Knight be known with chants during Triple H's speech. The Game acknowledged it by smiling and looking around.

The moment was typical for shows recently, with several fans chanting for LA Knight regularly during events, and with the star a favorite, despite not winning any big matches or feuds recently.

According to a report by WRKD Wrestling, the star is a favorite in the company at this moment. In a follow-up to last month's report, LA Knight's name is still being tossed about as a favorite for winning the Money in the Bank ladder match. It should be noted that nothing is confirmed about it as of now.

"The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed. As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner."

Check out the tweet below:

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed.



As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner. The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed. As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner. https://t.co/cP9VYjiDcc

It remains to be seen if Knight can pick up the win. Qualification matches for WWE Money in the Bank start next week.

Do you see LA Knight winning the Money in the Bank match? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes