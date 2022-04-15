Top WWE star earned over $1 Million for just one match against Braun Strowman - Reports

WWE has released its annual proxy statement showing how much WWE executives made in 2021. The report also shows how much money Shane McMahon made last year even though he is no longer a shareholder in WWE. The 52-year-old essentially earned over 1 Million Dollars for just one match against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 and royalties.

Shane McMahon was a regular on-screen character on RAW in 2021 when he started a program with The Monster Among Men. The two clashed at WrestleMania 37 in a steel cage match.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter gave details on how much top executives in WWE, including the McMahon family, Nick Khan and Triple H made in 2021. Vince McMahon made $5,051,547 and $13.8 million in stock dividends this past year. Shane O'Mac made $1,313,823 as part of his contract:

''Shane McMahon, who is not an employee nor a shareholder in the company (he sold all his stock a long time back to help finance other businesses he has been involved with) earned $1,313,823 in his contract as a performer. He had one match last year, the WrestleMania match with Braun Strowman, so it would be for that match and any merchandise and other royalties,'' said Meltzer

How much did Triple H and Stephanie McMahon make as WWE Executives?

The report also revealed the earnings of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Triple H made $2,841,544 whereas Stephanie McMahon earned $2,592,205. It was also noted that Hunter was paid almost 1 Million as a downside for his performer contract even though he had no matches in 2021:

''Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque earned $2,841,544 which was $730,000 in salary, $583,523 in stock awards, $511,000 in a bonus based on profit goals and $1,017,021 of other revenue. Most likely the bulk of that would be an estimated $1 million downside as a performer, although he didn’t perform much this year but is under performer contract.''

It was also revealed that the highest-paid executive in 2021 was CFO Frank Riddick at $6,636,557. President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan made $5,706,871 last year.

