Top WWE Superstar arrives in Los Angeles ahead of potential WrestleMania return - Reports

WrestleMania kicks off this weekend, as WWE is set to take over the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

There have been several rumors ahead of the show regarding Randy Orton, but it is now being reported by PWInsider that the former 14-time world champion has arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the show.

The report noted that Randy Orton is currently in Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania weekend, even though it's unclear if the former world champion will be a part of the show.

Many WWE fans have theorized that he is there to confront the new champion following the main event of night two, but as of yet, WWE has not acknowledged that The Viper will be there in person for the show.

It's also worth noting that Orton could be returning on next week's episode of RAW but has made the trip early to enjoy the show as a fan.

Since 2004, this is only the second WrestleMania that Orton has missed since he skipped 2016 due to a shoulder injury.

Randy Orton could be part of WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton has struggled with a back injury for the majority of last year, making his last appearance back in May 2022.

The Legend Killer was beaten down by The Bloodline after their tag team title unification match to write him off the TV. Orton was excepted to return by the end of 2022, but his recovery time took much longer than originally expected.

Orton was part of a team with Matt Riddle at the time, but the former United States Champion was written off the TV at the end of 2022 and has been away now for several months after reportedly attending rehab.

Several reports suggest that both Riddle and Orton could be making their WWE returns on RAW after 'Mania episode.

Do you think Randy Orton will be part of the biggest event of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes