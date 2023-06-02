Top WWE Superstar might need surgery for his major injury - Reports

WWE is going through a spate of injuries at the moment. Several top stars have been shelved over a short amount of time. Now, days after the first report that Braun Strowman was suffering from an injury, an update seems to have confirmed that he will have to undergo surgery.

Currently, quite a few main roster WWE Superstars are out with injuries. Kofi Kingston with his ankle injury, Indi Hartwell, Liv Morgan, Dakota Kai, etc., are all suffering from injuries. Kai's injury, particularly, is serious as she tore her ACL. Details of when they will be back are not known as of now.

Strowman is the latest addition to this list.

According to PW Insider's latest report, Braun Strowman was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, yesterday. The nature of the star's injury is undisclosed for the moment. There is a belief that he will need surgery to fix the issue.

Strowman is not expected to return anytime in the near future, and has been taken off of the board of creative ideas.



Birmingham, Alabama, is the location of Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. They are run by Dr. James Andrews, who is the doctor that WWE sends injured stars to for major surgeries. Thus, with Strowman being spotted there, it seems that he could be up for surgery as well.

It should be noted that this is not confirmed at this time.

