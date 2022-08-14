Top WWE Superstar was reportedly set for "a burial on TV" before Triple H came to power

According to new reports, the previous WWE management was set to bury Gunther on TV following his appearance on the July 4th episode of RAW.

While Gunther picked up an easy win over R-Truth on the show, people backstage were reportedly unimpressed by his performances leading up to the match and were on the verge of ending his push on the main roster. It should be noted that Vince McMahon was still the Head of Creative at the time.

According to WrestleVotes, high-ranking company officials allegedly "soured on Gunther." They also noted the difference in the promotion's approach under Triple H's management within a month.

"Following his appearance on RAW on 7/4, those in power at the time really soured on Gunther for whatever ridiculous reason. To the point where a burial on TV was coming. Just a month later and quite the difference…" the report said.

Gunther is making the most of his opportunities on the WWE main roster

The longest reigning NXT UK Champion has been incredibly dominant since arriving on the main roster in April earlier this year.

In June, Gunther became the first Austrian superstar to win the Intercontinental Championship as he defeated Ricochet in an intense title match.

The man formerly known as WALTER has often drawn praise for his hard-hitting wrestling style. This week, he showcased his in-ring capabilities during a stellar title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

The 34-year-old superstar is among the talents who have received more prominence under Triple H's regime in WWE. The Game has already shown intent towards restoring the prestige of the Intercontinental Champion, and Gunther has proved he is up to the task.

Are you optimistic about Gunther's future under Triple H? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

