Top WWE Superstar's WrestleMania victory seemingly erased following RAW

WWE RAW After WrestleMania had several interesting matchups, including a Women's Tag Team Championship number one contender's match.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were able to defeat Damage CTRL to book their place in a Tag Team Championship match against Becky Lynch and Lita next week on the red brand.

It's unclear why this match was made official since Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the number one contenders for the titles at WrestleMania on Sunday night when they won the Women's Showcase match.

Rousey and Baszler were missing from RAW last night, and WWE didn't make any kind of statement in regard to the two former MMA fighters.

Are Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey sidelined from WWE following injury at WrestleMania 39?

Despite WWE giving no update on Rousey and Baszler, it's already well-known that The Baddest Woman on the Planet was struggling with a broken arm heading into WrestleMania weekend.

She wrestled a fraction of the match and only came in for the finish to secure the win using her arm bar. Baszler also entered the ring in the closing minutes of the match, but in doing so she showed off what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Fan videos showed Baszler sitting outside the ring with her shoe off for most of the match before limping back in for the finish. Baszler entered the ring without her shoe on, which was enough for many fans to question what had happened.

If the two women have been injured then this could be why the company has completely erased their WrestleMania win and crowned new number one contenders.

Is it fair to say that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bazler have lost their shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes