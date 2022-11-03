Triple H allegedly responsible for former WWE Champion refusing to lose to Hall of Famer - Reports

Triple H has been surrounded by a lot of controversies during his tenured career in WWE. However, one of the biggest controversies he was engaged in was the Montreal Screwjob. Allegedly, it was his idea to have Shawn Michaels refuse to job to Bret Hart even though Michaels had initially agreed.

At Survivor Series 1997, Bret Hart lost his match against Shawn Michaels after Michaels had applied a scorpion death lock on Hart. However, The Hitman never tapped out, and it was a ploy by Vince McMahon to take the WWE Championship off Bret Hart because he was allegedly leaving for WCW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently revealed that he had a conversation with Bret Hart about the matter. He also gave some details on what had transpired backstage and revealed that it was Triple H who convinced Shawn Michaels to refuse to lose to Bret Hart.

''Wednesday before Survivor Series Vince called Hart up and suggested that if Michaels was to put over Hart in Montreal, would he then put over Michaels clean and Hart agreed to it. Vince called Michaels, who was with HHH. In the conversation, HHH told Michaels not to put Hart over because Hart was leaving,'' said Meltzer

Allan @allan_cheapshot Bret Hart in September 1997, two months before the Montreal Screwjob calling Vince McMahon a genius, and then gives Shawn Michaels a backhanded compliment before saying that he's not actually that good. Bret Hart in September 1997, two months before the Montreal Screwjob calling Vince McMahon a genius, and then gives Shawn Michaels a backhanded compliment before saying that he's not actually that good. https://t.co/8Yjp3PfiyC

Bret Hart admitted that Triple H played a big part in the plan

Dave Meltzer stated that The Hitman agreed that Triple H had major involvement in what had happened even though he wasn't directly involved in the match or the direction of the company. Hart further noted that he considered 1997 as the best year of his career up until Montreal happened.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan 30 years ago, the first ever ladder match for WWE.



Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels for the IC Title on "WWF Challenge".



Bret Hart brought the idea to WWE, and Shawn was the one that made it famous. 30 years ago, the first ever ladder match for WWE.Bret Hart vs Shawn Michaels for the IC Title on "WWF Challenge".Bret Hart brought the idea to WWE, and Shawn was the one that made it famous. https://t.co/3sEk15XMxm

The report also revealed that the original plan was for Michaels to roll up Bret Hart while the referee counted three even if Hart kicked out. However, that would put them at risk as Hart would've tried to beat Michaels after the match knowing of his involvement in the shenanigans. Hence, they chose to go with a submission with Michaels acting like he didn't know what had happened.

Poll : Who was responsible for the Montreal Screwjob? Vince McMahon Bret Hart 0 votes