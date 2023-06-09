Following a recent match-of-the-year performance, it has been reported that Triple H sees very big things in the future for the former NXT UK Champion, Ilja Dragunov.

The Russian star has been signed to the company's third brand, NXT, as well as its former UK-based version since 2019 and has competed in many show-stealing matches.

A recent report from Xero News stated that "Hunter believes Ilja could be a huge star on the MR (main roster)." After performing in NXT for over four years now, many are expecting Dragunov to move up to either RAW or SmackDown sooner rather than later.

Despite not making his main roster debut yet, the 29-year-old has already gone toe-to-toe with some of RAW and SmackDown's most talented superstars, such as Finn Balor, Butch (a.k.a Pete Dunne) and the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Triple H's work ethic

Since taking over from Vince McMahon as head of WWE Creative last year, The King of Kings has earned the trust of many fans who were slowly starting to disassociate themselves from the product.

Speaking on the Everybody's Got A Pod podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ted Dibiase Sr. praised Hunter's long and hard journey from a young upstart to one of the most powerful individuals in the company.

"I watched a lot of guys that I saw potential in and eventually, they started moving them up and they've done well. And so, again, I give credit to 'Triple H' for a lot of hard work." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

During his run as head of creative, The Game has revived many fan-favorite aspects of WWE as well as introduced some new features, such as pre and post-show press conferences and the old Hell In A Cell structure.

